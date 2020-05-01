We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor have confirmed the birth of their first baby.

The former Made In Chelsea stars welcomed their daughter earlier this afternoon and new mum Millie is said to be doing well.

Sharing the big news in a statement, the happy couple told Hello! magazine, “We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.

“Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family.”

Millie left fans speculating that she was heading into hospital to give birth yesterday, when she took to social media to mark the beginning of the next chapter of her life.

Explaining that she would be spending time away from social media in order to adapt to her new life, Quality Street heiress Millie wrote, ‘Signing off for a while – looking back on the last nine months, despite it’s challenges, it’s been a real blessing. The unwavering support I’ve had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me. Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles.

‘When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood. Until then, it’s with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey!’

The reality star has been keeping fans updated every step of the way throughout her pregnancy, sharing regular bump photos and insights into her feelings on becoming a mum.

Millie was also very honest about the changes pregnancy has made to her slim figure, and her confidence surrounding body image.

‘Everyday is different and my go to wardrobe for a quick throw on has now become a full 30 minute session ending with lots of outfits on the floor and succumbing to stretchy knits being my new best friend,’ she penned at 23 weeks.

‘To say I have loved every second of watching my body expand wouldn’t be honest, it has been a real transition and at times scary as I haven’t felt like me. But today was a good day! I put on a cute dress (stretchy knit of course) and headed out the door for meetings with confidence and pride of my bump!’