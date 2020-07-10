We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita have welcomed their first child.

A representative for the star, who played Mitchell Pritchett throughout the popular sitcom’s 11-season run, confirmed that the star and his husband Justin had welcomed their first child together.

“The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three,” the representative told People.

The exciting news come seven months after Jesse revealed to TV host James Corden on his The Late Late Show With James Corden that he and his lawyer husband Justin would be welcoming a child this year.

“This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of us and you all,” the actor joked during the talk show.

“But I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

“I’m very excited,” he continued, “but it feels like I’m 44 now. I’m like, let’s get this show going! I mean, it’s already tick tock.”

Just last month the couple opened up to Variety about their impending journey into parenthood.

“We’re just really excited to meet this person and experience what fatherhood is like,” said Justin. “We both have amazing fathers who we look up to very much, but it’s different when it’s you.”

The pair celebrated the impending birth of their little one back in February when they enjoyed a baby shower with their closest friends and family.

At the time, Jesse shared a lovely series of photos with his two and a half million Instagram followers, including a snap with his Modern Family co-stars Sarah Hyland, who plays Haley Dunphy, and Sofia Vergara, who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

‘Justin and I did NOT want a baby shower but we are so glad we gave in!’ he wrote alongside the series of sweet photos.

‘Thank you to all of our friends who showed up to celebrate our growing family’.

‘One moment I was squealing with glee,’ he continued, ‘and the next I was in tears’.

‘Can’t wait to go on this adventure with you @justinmikita! 👶🏽’.

Big congratulations to the pair on their exciting news!