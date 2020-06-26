We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choosing a pet name can be difficult, with so many options out there. Whether you want a ‘human name’ or something more unique, you need the right fit.

Compare the Market has analysed millions of pet insurance enquires to figure out the UK’s favourite pet names across dogs and cats.

They’ve even examined trends between pet breeds to see if certain owners opt for names based on that too.

When it came to dogs, Compare the Market found that the name we choose more than any other is Bella.

A whopping 32,000 owners chose this name, and the top four were all female names as well.

Poppy came a close second with 23,202, followed by Lola with 22,950 and Luna with 22,795.

The name Bella was favoured among people who owned Labradors, Beagles, Springer Spaniels, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Boxers, and Pugs.

For male dogs, owners favoured Alfie above all others with 20,906 owners choosing this name.

Milo was next with 19,174 followed by Max with 19,154 and Charlie with 18,563.

As for least favourite names, owners are moving away from once popular names such as Chester, Lily, Belle and Holly with between 6,000 – 7,000 owners opting for those.

Interestingly, cat owners also chose some of the same names as dog owners.

The most popular cat name was Luna, with 3,303 cats having this name.

Bella came in second with 2,207, and Lion King inspired name Simba in second with 2,161.

Pop culture names were favoured among cat owners, with Tigger, Casper, Loki and Gizmo all making the list of top 70 names.

For breeds, Luna was most common among breeds including British Shorthair, Ragdoll, Maine Coon and Shorthair Black.

Bob was most popular for Siamese, Persian, Birman, Sphynx and Burmese cats.

From woman&home, our sister site.