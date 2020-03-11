We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For busy mums, finding a multi-use product that works wonders in so many situations is a crucial handbag space saver.

If lugging around a bag full of different products ready to whip out in case of various different occasions is a daily occurrence for you, let us introduce Dr. PAWPAW’s range of amazingly multi-purpose products.

The brand’s simple but effective releases are loved by make-up artists, beauty experts and celebs alike, with Emma Watson, Alexa Chung, Emma Willis and Rochelle Humes on the list of famous fans.

Even more importantly, it’s an essential in the make-up bags of supermum Mrs Hinch and her yummy mummy pal, Stacey Soloman.

Both of the leading Instagram ladies have taken to their platforms to tell their millions of followers about the wonders of the genius elixir.

Cleaning queen Mrs Hinch is a fan of the Shea Butter Balm and raved about it online recently.

Sharing a snap of the sleek, pocket friendly tube, the first time mum who welcomed little Ronnie last year, penned, ‘How amazing is this stuff 😍. I’ll definitely buy some more of this…

‘I really recommend it guys.’

Meanwhile, mum-of-three Stacey, who welcomed her baby son Rex last year, shared a video clip of herself smothering the nourishing Original balm all over her lips as she talked her followers through her make-up routine .

What makes Dr. PAWPAW so special?

The super afforable, fragrance free balms made from fermented papaya fruit, aloe vera, olive oil and petroleum jelly can be applised on skin young and old and have stacks of uses.

Suitable for use on nappy rash, eczema and sensitive skin, the clear ointment soothes and cares.

The cult product’s healing properties means it’s great for use on minor burns, dry patches like elbows and general skin irritations.

The vegan formula isn’t just ideal for treating the skin, it’s great for use in the beauty department as well.

Use it to moisturise and add a smoothing, gorgeous glow to lips, swipe it through eyebrows to condition and treat, massage it into neglected cuticles or even dab it onto high points of the face for a highlighting make-up look finisher.

The Dr. PAWPAW balms are available to buy from Sainsburys, Oliver Bonas and online with Look Fantastic and Beauty Bay.