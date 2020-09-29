Trending:

Mum shares serious warning after Mrs Hinch favourite product left her skin ‘on fire’

Take caution when using this stuff!
Caitlin Elliott
    • A Mrs Hinch fan has warned against using one of the cleaning influencers favourite disinfectants.

    Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, has gained social media stardom with content on her innovative cleaning tips and spotless home.

    But one fan has warned fellow Mrs Hinch followers against using Zoflora – a sweet smelling cleaning product adored by Hinch and her fan base.

    Andrea Brown, 26, took to social media to reveal the shocking reaction she suffered when some Zoflora got onto her face.

    Explaining she was forced to rush to A&E with her skin feeling like it was ‘on fire’, Andrea penned, ‘⚠️WARNING⚠️ I’m writing this post to show the implications, the danger of smelling products and to raise awareness of being extremely careful for yourself, for your household and for others.’

    ⚠️WARNING⚠️ I’m writing this post to show the implications, the danger of smelling products and to raise awareness of being extremely careful for yourself, for your household and for others. . . Zoflora is a household product and have significant symbols and instructions on the box how to use correctly. It’s a product that I love as it’s a disinfectant which kills 99.9% bacteria and it’s advised to use in cool or warm water. Spray bottles are used when product is diluted down. The liquid within the bottle just new from shops is highly flammable, can cause skin irritation, is harmful to aquatic life and what happened to me has alerted me and warned me just how harmful the product is when not used correctly or when someone can’t be careful within a shop. . When zoflora release a new scent we are each guilty of wanting to smell the newest scent to see if we like it. Some of us will buy just to support and have the newest scent however I urge you please screw the lid tightly on the bottle IF you smell the scent instore. . On Friday I went to a store to get some items for my family. I seen a new zoflora and decided to smell it to see what it was like as I lifted the bottle from the box the lid was not correctly put back on the bottle and with my grip on the box the liquid went all up my nose, soaked my face mask and went into my eyes. I was stunned but also scared. The staff within the shop were young and had looked at me was I just crying. I told my mum get out of this store but before we left I bought 6 bottle of still water to soak my face in as I’ve read the box before and if liquid touched skin water is advised if persistent irritation urgent medical attention is required ASAP. We left and went home my skin was on fire. The irritation behind my nose honestly was extremely sore. The back of my throat was on fire and the irritation to my teeth made me feel they were honestly about to fall out. I rang the doctors who told me to get to a&e straight away. I went and seen a pharmacist who advised a&e as well so up to a&e I had to go.

    Recalling how she accidentally soaked her face and eyes in the chemicals when she was smelling a new scent of the stuff, Andrea added, ‘The irritation behind my nose honestly was extremely sore. The back of my throat was on fire and the irritation to my teeth made me feel they were honestly about to fall out. I rang the doctors who told me to get to a&e straight away.’

    Sharing images of her ordeal, Andrea’s face can be seen red and inflamed with her eyes blood shot and watering.

    This comes after Zoflora was forced to issue an official warning against another popular Mrs Hinch hack.

    The mum-of-one from Essex advises her millions of followers to leave a bowl of boiling water and Zoflora in the kitchen over night, in order to fill the room with a strong, fresh smell in the morning.

    However, the cleaning brand have urged customers against using the chemical product in this way.

    We do not advise using Zoflora with boiling water as this has not been tested, and could potentially negatively impact the ingredients within Zoflora and the vapour they release,’ a statement said.

    The use of boiling water offers no benefits in terms of the disinfecting properties of Zoflora, and we therefore recommend using with cool or warm water.’