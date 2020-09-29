We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A Mrs Hinch fan has warned against using one of the cleaning influencers favourite disinfectants.

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, has gained social media stardom with content on her innovative cleaning tips and spotless home.

But one fan has warned fellow Mrs Hinch followers against using Zoflora – a sweet smelling cleaning product adored by Hinch and her fan base.

Andrea Brown, 26, took to social media to reveal the shocking reaction she suffered when some Zoflora got onto her face.

Explaining she was forced to rush to A&E with her skin feeling like it was ‘on fire’, Andrea penned, ‘⚠️WARNING⚠️ I’m writing this post to show the implications, the danger of smelling products and to raise awareness of being extremely careful for yourself, for your household and for others.’

Recalling how she accidentally soaked her face and eyes in the chemicals when she was smelling a new scent of the stuff, Andrea added, ‘The irritation behind my nose honestly was extremely sore. The back of my throat was on fire and the irritation to my teeth made me feel they were honestly about to fall out. I rang the doctors who told me to get to a&e straight away.’

Sharing images of her ordeal, Andrea’s face can be seen red and inflamed with her eyes blood shot and watering.

This comes after Zoflora was forced to issue an official warning against another popular Mrs Hinch hack.

The mum-of-one from Essex advises her millions of followers to leave a bowl of boiling water and Zoflora in the kitchen over night, in order to fill the room with a strong, fresh smell in the morning.

However, the cleaning brand have urged customers against using the chemical product in this way.

‘We do not advise using Zoflora with boiling water as this has not been tested, and could potentially negatively impact the ingredients within Zoflora and the vapour they release,’ a statement said.

‘The use of boiling water offers no benefits in terms of the disinfecting properties of Zoflora, and we therefore recommend using with cool or warm water.’