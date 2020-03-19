We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Marks and Spencer have become the latest supermarket chain to alter their shopping hours to benefit vulnerable customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The grocery outlet have announced today that they are introducing special hours for elderly and vulnerable people as well as emergency and NHS workers to come into store.

The amended trading hours will launch tomorrow (Friday, March 20th), setting aside the first hour of the day for older members of the population as well as those who are vulnerable to do their food shop.

This will continue into next week and happen every Monday and Thursday until further notice.

Meanwhile, the first hour of Tuesdays and Fridays will allow NHS workers and members of emergency services to come in and shop exclusively.

M&S Chief Executive Steve Rowe has also announced that those who work for the iconic British chain are being redistributed to meet food sale demands.

Staff from the home and clothing departments will now be helping in the food section and bra and suit fitting services have been suspended.

Rowe said, “Colleagues across the stores and supply chain have been provided with additional hygiene products to use and extra cleaning is taking place to keep up our excellent standards for you and our teams.

“For over 135 years, M&S, our customers, and the communities we serve, have faced into challenges big and small, and come through them all by supporting each other and working together.

“I would also like to say a huge thank you to you – our customers – for your loyalty and understanding during these exceptional times.

“It’s the kindness and support that we give to each other that will help us get through these unprecedented times.”

Lots of M&S customers were quick to praise the brand for their move.

‘What a great initiative, I know my friends who are NHS workers are struggling with the worry of making sure their families have everything they need while they are continuing to protect us at work, and I’m sure this is a very welcome gesture of support,’ one wrote.

‘Thank you M&S for thinking of us NHS workers 😀,’ added another, while a third added, ‘From an emergency services worker, this is fantastic! Thank you!‘