Our children's bedroom often reflect their interests, and we’ve seen lots of great designs over the years. But one mum transformed her son’s room into a fire station and the result is incredible.

Clare Curtis from Merseyside created this genius fire station children’s bedroom for her four-year-old son Elliott, and shared her finished result to the Facebook group DIY on a Budget.

Sharing photos of the bedroom, Clare proudly wrote, ‘My little boys fire station room 🚒🧑🏻‍🚒’. Her post has racked up over 11,000 reactions from impressed group members, with many of them quick to praise her for her creativity.

One said, ‘Lucky boy great room’

Another added, ‘I LOVE IT! 😍😍😍’

And a third agreed, saying, ‘This is absolutely the neatest fire station room I have seen! The detail is absolutely amazing! I bet you have one very, very happy boy!❤️’

To create the finished look, Clare revealed that the windows and fire station doors are made of wood, the black windows in the doors are made from painted photo frames, the the ladder is made from wood spray painted silver.

She bought the brick effect wallpaper from B&Q. The fire extinguisher, taps, fire blanket and signs were all found on eBay, so Clare didn’t have to break the bank when she was putting it all together.

Since creating the bedroom, Clare has begun sharing her work on her Instagram profile, which also features additional photos of Elliott’s fire station bedroom.

Speaking to GoodtoKnow, Clare said, “My son’s now 4 and he’s been obsessed with fire engines since he was a baby so the theme was easy to decide.”

Discussing the cost of the full room, she added, “Aside from the bed the whole room probably cost around £100 – £150.”

In addition to this, Clare revealed she created the whole children’s bedroom whilst she was recovering from a C-Section.

Her hard work has clearly paid off, and many other DIY fans think so too!

