We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all want our babies to enjoy playtime, but sometimes that can cause stress for us to make sure they don’t eat something they shouldn’t. And traditional sandpits can be a recipe for disaster.

But one ‘genius’ mum has created an edible sandpit, meaning her baby can enjoy playtime in the sand and even eat some of it if she wants to. Best of both worlds!

Taking to TikTok, mum Elle created the sandpit by blending some Cheerios until they were a fine, sand-like consistency.

It looks a lot like the real thing, and a lot safer for curious babies who like putting things in their mouths.

To complete the sandpit, Elle emptied the blended Cheerios onto a tray and added some beach-themed toys to make it look even more realistic.

Elle captioned the video ‘Sensory play’, and it has received over 300,000 likes from impressed TikTok users.

Many people took to the comments to share their thoughts on the edible sandpit.

One wrote, ‘Well if this isn’t the most genius thing I’ve ever seen. . . too bad my youngest is 6 now lol.’

Another added, ‘Wait, what? Holy hell this is genius.’

A third joked, ‘No one said you were allowed to be this smart.’

And a fourth added, ‘Like… where was this idea when my kids were babies?! I failed.’

Some asked if Elle would worry that her daughter would try to eat real fans, but she reassured them that there were no beaches to visit nearby.

She also shared the final result to Instagram, as she posed with daughter Amara.

Elle’s Cheerio sandpit is a perfect way to keep little ones entertained during lockdown.

If you need more ideas that are easy to do at home, why not check out our list of 62 cheap activities to keep children entertained?

Will you be trying this sandpit hack? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!