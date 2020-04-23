We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Choosing baby names can be hard, especially if you want to add middle names too. Do you want something unique, or a family tradition?

But one mum was mortified when she realised she’d accidentally named her daughter lasagna based on her chosen baby names.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman explained that her daughter’s first two names unfortunately sound a lot like the word lasagna.

Hilariously, her Reddit username is also ‘namedmydaughterpasta’. At least she’s got a sense of humour about it!

She revealed, ‘My husband and I welcomed our first child about nine weeks ago. We found out it was going to be a girl and we quickly decided on the name Elizabeth for her.

‘Her middle name was originally going to be Jane, with the intent to call her EJ, however, when I was seven months pregnant, my husband’s mother lost her fight with breast cancer.

‘Her name was Anya (pronunciation: Ahn-Yuh). I loved her so I offered to change the middle name from Jane to Anya.’

She added, ‘My husband and his family were touched and agreed so our daughter became Elizabeth Anya Jane Last-Name.’

Whilst this all seems perfectly normal, the parents then settled on the popular shortening of”Liz” for their baby daughter.

And the anonymous woman’s sister pointed out that the names sound a lot like the famous dish. Oh dear.

The woman went on to say, ‘My sister pointed out that we named our baby ‘Lasagna’.

‘I hadn’t made the mental connection but if you put her first and second names together ‘Liz Ayna’it really does make ‘lasagna’.

‘I then told my sister that I doubt anyone would make that connection, especially considering people rarely use their middle names in daily life.

‘But then my whole family chimed in and now everyone keeps calling my daughter ‘Lasagna.”

She is now worried that she should change the name, fearing her daughter might grow up to be bullied because of her names.

