Mum writes emotional poem about son spending ‘half his life in lockdown’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mum has written a very honest poem about life in lockdown with her baby son, who turned one year old recently.

Taking to Facebook, mum Michelle Daga explained her experience raising her baby boy in lockdown.

She explained how son Jahlee missed out on many ‘normal’ things due to the restrictions in Australia.

Michelle and her partner Jahmin live in an apartment without a garden, meaning their little one hasn’t had the chance to play outside.

Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions are in place until Sunday 13th September, so they’re still dealing with it now.

This emotional poem was shared to The Natural Parent Magazine, and reflected on Jahlee’s first year.

It read, ‘My baby is turning one this week, and he’s spent half his life in lockdown. Isolated at home with mum and dad, for six months now, and counting. He’s never played with another child, patted a dog, or had a chance to dig in the dirt.’

The poem revealed that he hasn’t seen many family members, or anyone else’s faces beyond his own parents.

It adds, ‘He’s yet to meet most of his family, visit a shopping centre, or spend a day in a playground. The only other faces he sees are hidden behind masks. And he has no idea food grows on trees or sprouts from the earth, just that it arrives in bags and boxes, left by a man in a mask at the front door.’

But despite all the melancholy truths, Michelle reflected on some positive elements such as her baby’s development and how ‘happy and healthy’ he is.

She said, ‘To look at him, you wouldn’t know of his sheltered little life. He was a baby when lockdown began,not even able to crawl.

Now he’s a walking, talking toddler, with a whole lot of personality and a toothy smile. He’s happy, healthy, vibrant, full of curiosity and laughter.

‘And yet I feel a sense he’s longing for more, a knowing that something isn’t right. And that was confirmed just last week,

when he hurriedly crawled across the floor, pointing to the window, squealing, laughing, shrieking with delight.

‘I turned to see two pigeons, perched high on the roof of the building next door. A look on his face of pure joy, and then I realised,

these are the first birds my one year old has ever seen. And so we sat there and watched, his smile lighting up his face, as these two birds went about their day, so peaceful, so free, and then they flew away. Leaving us alone again, in these four walls.’

Her poem ended by saying, ‘There is nothing normal about living half your life in quarantine. There is nothing normal about parenting in a pandemic. And although I’m well aware things could be worse, this is far from easy. Millions of others are sharing this strange new reality with us every day. And I’m here to remind you, you’re not alone.

‘Here’s hoping we can all spread our wings, and teach our young ones to fly, very soon. Happy Birthday, my baby.’

Many mums have resonated with Michelle’s honest post, offering comments of support and understanding.

Can you relate to Michelle’s post? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!