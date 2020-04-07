We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown is a difficult time for everyone, with families seperated from each other and children stuck indoors for long periods of time.

But one mum has shared a great idea to keep spirits up during lockdown, filled with lots of lovely things to look forward to.

Currently we’re not able to do things we’d enjoy outside of the home such as going to the cinema, eating at restuarants, and spending time with friends and family.

Even though we don’t have access to them now, it doesn’t mean we can’t pencil them in for later.

And that’s exactly what mum Katie Eborall has done.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote, ‘We’ve started a new thing in our house today and sharing it in case anyone else wants to try.

‘Every time we wish we could do something, go somewhere, treat ourselves, see someone we love, visit a new place, invite people to visit us, we’re going to write it down on a post it note and put it in a jar.

‘When all this is over this will be our bucket list and we’ll work our way through the jar and be more grateful than ever for the little and lovely things in our lives.

‘Until then we’ll enjoy watching the jar fill up with magical things to look forward to.’

Katie’s post received a great response from others on Facebook, racking up 92,000 likes and 141,000 shares.

People seem keen to get involved too, with one writing, ‘Gorgeous idea, we will start one here today 💕”

Another added, ‘What a lovely idea, I think we’re going to do the same. Stay safe 😘’

And a third wrote, ‘Great idea Katie Eborall, I’m passing this onto my students.’

The ‘magical jar’ is so easy to create at home. All you need is a jar or container of some sort, and some post-its or paper to write ideas on.

Ideas can be big or small, and gives us all something to look forward to when life returns to normal again.

Whether you want a family trip or you’re really missing your favourite restaurant meal, it’s the perfect way for your household to create their own post lockdown ‘bucket list’.