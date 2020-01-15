Mum praised for surprising reaction after daughter makes a hole in a wall

Making a hole in the wall though – that’s a big mishap, surely? Not for one mum-of-three, who forgave her daughter for a costly accident.

When it comes to parenting, there’s no one size fits all. Besides, we all make mistakes, at every age.

Not mum-of-three Rosie Lamphere. Instead, the mum blogger and co-owner of parenting website Play At Home Mom, managed to hold it together when her 9-year-old daughter confessed to her costly calamity.

While playing with her siblings they’d got over excited and things had got out of control, resulting in her putting a hole in an upstairs wall.

A large hole her dad would have to fix. Understandably, most parents would be angry.

However, rather than getting cross and shouting, Rosie recognised how bad her little girl felt, and that losing her rag wouldn’t erase the damage, but would leave a dent in her daughter’s confidence.

Instead of punishing the youngster she accepted the embarrassed apology, especially when the girl recognised her dad might be a bit miffed.

‘Daddy is going to be so mad! I’m not ready to tell him yet,’ she told her mum.

‘That is OK. When you are ready, you will tell him,’ Rosie reassured her child.

To make sure they were both on the same parenting page, though, Rosie had a sly word with her husband…

‘The kids put a hole in the wall. A big one. M is really upset about it. She’s working up the courage to come and tell you about it.’

Turning to Facebook, Rosie explained to her followers why she kept a level head and remained calm, posting, ‘She didn’t need me to make her feel guilty. She didn’t need me to shame her. She didn’t need me to make an already crappy situation worse.

‘We have two choices here. 1. Scream and yell and make her feel more awful than she already does. 2. Accept that little girl for each bit of awesome that she is… even in her mistakes. To realize that it was SO hard for her to come down and tell you how she made a mistake.

‘Our response will 100% determine how she comes to us with mistakes in the future.’

When she summoned the courage to tell her dad, Rosie’s daughter even offered to pay for the damage and help repair it.

Rosie’s positive parenting tactics hit a nerve, making other mums and dads rethink how they discipline their youngsters.

‘I think the parents here handled it well and have taught their kids the importance of respecting what you own and what others own, as well as being responsible for your actions,’ one dad commented.

Another mum added, ‘That’s a wonderful daughter right there. Responsible and kind. Apologetic and sincere. Makes my heart happy and sad at the same time!’