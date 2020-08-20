We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mum has taken to Reddit after she was shamed for wearing a tankini to her six-month-old's aquababies class.

She was one of the few mums in the pool but ended up being mum shamed by another woman.

She wrote, ‘Today, there was a new baby at swim class! He looked to be about the same age as my son..

‘As the father got into the pool, he said ‘hi’ and I returned the greeting.

‘I then asked him how old his son was and we made about 30 seconds of small talk before the class started.

‘After class was over, this man’s wife approached me and said, “You know, if you are going to continue to swim with husbands and fathers, you should really dress more modestly.”’

She then shared a picture of her swimsuit, which was a high necked black and white tankini.

She continued: ‘You could see maybe 3 inches of my stomach.

‘Not that it matters, but I am completely flat chested with no butt, so it’s not like my voluptuous curves were a distraction or anything.

‘It caught me completely off guard and I just replied saying, “Thank you for your opinion’’.’

She eventually asked a friend for her take on the situation, but it didn’t go according to plan.

The mum added, ‘She said that maybe I should reconsider my bathing suit moving forward.

‘She said that I should invest in a one-piece (which I personally don’t like because I don’t pull them off well).

‘Then she added that she would be uncomfortable with a swim class where other women were showing off too much skin to her husband and children.’

However Reddit users had a very different opinion about things.

One user commented, ‘That tankini is absurdly modest. She really thinks her husband is going to lose control over a peek of your belly button?’

Another agreed adding, ‘This isn’t about swimsuits, it’s about territoriality. These women see you in the pool with their husbands and feel jealous.

‘Instead of getting in the pool themselves, they’d rather make it your problem. Don’t let them. Wear what you’re comfortable in.’

Unfortunately, the original post has now been removed by Reddit’s administrators so we may never know what this mum did next.