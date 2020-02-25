We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sam and Billie: The Mummy Diaries is making a return to screens tomorrow.

Any fan of the ITVBe show will know that Billie Faiers’ daughter Nelly is rather cheeky.

And in a sneak peak clip for tomorrow night’s new episode, the sweet blonde tot can be seen making an utterly hilarious comment about her daddy, Greg Shepherd.

In the new instalment of the sweet family programme, Nelly, five, and her two-year-old brother Arthur can be seen preparing for Christmas in scenes shot last December.

As the kids screeched with excitement at the thought of writing letters to Father Christmas, mum Billie explains to the camera, ‘This year, writing the letters to Santa is really important especially because Nelly, she’s a bit older, she can write now.

‘It’s also so much fun and such a key part of Christmas.’

During the festive tradition, dad Greg begins to ask Nelly and Arthur about whether they think they’re on the naughty or the nice list.

‘Who thinks they’re on the Nice List? If you’re on the Nice List, you get presents, if you’re on the Naughty List,’ he began.

But the innocent question took a cheeky turn when Nelly hit back with a very amusing remark.

‘You get coal,’ Nelly yelled, before leaving her mummy and daddy in stiches by saying, ‘know you’re on the bad list because you’ve shaved your willy in the shower once. I saw you!’

Oh, Nelly…

Taken aback by his daughter’s quip, Greg responds, ‘I know. But… I don’t know what to say to that…’

Finding the whole situation too funny, Billie later adds, ‘She’s obviously caught him in the shower… having a little trim.

“That’s where that’s come from. I don’t know where to look, you don’t know where to go with that.”