We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

My 1st Years is offering a great deal right now.

The super cute baby and child retailer are giving you the chance to get £10 an order from the website, in honour of their ten year anniversary.

You’ll need to spend over £40, but it means you could get £41 worth of adorable clothing pieces and sweet accessories for £31.

All you need to do is type in the code ‘’BIRTHDAY10’ when you get to the check out and the amount will be deducted from your total. Easy peasy!

You can even get the majority of items personalised free of charge.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the heaps of loveable, mini sized pieces, let us suggest something inspired by royalty.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s four-year-old daughter Charlotte has been seen out and about sporting a stylish cardigan on many occasions.

The regal toddler regularly rocks the knitwear style, stepping out with her family wearing various colours in the past.

A firm favourite seems to be a classic navy shade though, with the little princess looking smart in a classy blue cardi’ during the Cambridge’s royal tour of Canada back in 2016.

The lovely little warmer was worn by her older brother Prince George too.

The heir to the throne appeared wearing it when he visited the Lindo Wing to meet his little sister in 2015, before passing the hand-me-down onto her.

Charlotte followed suit and wore yet another navy cardigan when she headed to the Lindo Wing alongside Prince George and her dad Prince William to meet her new brother, Prince Louis, in 2018.

The My 1st Years 100% cotton Blue Cardigan steals the royal kids’ style and costs just £26.

It’s available from ages 0-3 months up to 12-18 months and can, of course, be personalised with up to nine characters.

Pair it with a sweet blue, floral summer dress and a pair of tiny blue, buckle up shoes to help your little one channel Princess Charlotte.

Or team it with a pair of blue shorts, a white collar and co-ordinating socks for a Prince George inspired look.