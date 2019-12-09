Natasha Bedingfield has asked fans to keep her son Solomon in their prayers as he prepared to have second operation after three weeks in hospital.

Her little one, who was born right on New Year’s Eve in 2017, has been hospitalised due to an infection that required him to have surgery.

Just before Solomon had to undergo another procedure, the mum-of-one took to Instagram to ask fans and followers to keep him in their prayers.

Alongside sweet snaps of her little boy, she wrote, ‘I wanted to post all the happy pics from this week of solomon running down the halls of the hospital seemingly recovered – with news that we would soon be going home….. But the reality is, we found out last night that he has to have a second operation tomorrow AM.

‘Feeling gutted but also thank God that we live in a time of MRI where we are able to see into our own minds and for doctors who are wise enough to keep asking questions. He has an area of infection that some how found it’s way into the brain. We are so grateful though that there is treatment for what Solo is experiencing and it is straight forward and has worked many times. Please keep him in your prayers and meditation tonight and tomorrow.

‘The body has amazing natural defences so we just need it to do what it does with a lot of extra help from modern medicine . When you have been in the hospital for 3 weeks, time stops. I m realising that this is not a quick in and out visit . So this week will be about making sure we ourselves are healthy and also that we are giving solo good nutrition to help keep up the immunity.

‘I’m actually on a plane to Vegas tonight to do a quick show I was committed to and then come back in time for the the surgery . Love u guys . Life is crazy . This is the real rock and roll 🤟🏼🙏🏼’.

We hope Solomon gets well soon!