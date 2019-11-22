If you have a lottery ticket that’s failed to bring in the goods - don’t throw it away just yet.



The National Lottery is giving anyone with a lottery ticket (or scratchcard) free entry and discounts for over 500 UK attractions.

The limited edition promotion marks the National Lottery’s 25th anniversary.

Free entry and discounts will be available next week – from 23 November until 1 December.

All of the participating attractions have received funding from the National Lottery – so the week-long promotion has been designed to give something back to the people who have contributed, over the years.

Some of the London offers include discounted exhibition tickets to the National Gallery, discounts tickets at the Old Vic and two-for-one entry to Kensington Palace.

Free entry to a number of the city’s museums will also be up for grabs, with venues such as the London Transport Museum and Charles Dickens Museum taking part.

Outside of the capital, there are plenty of deals, too.

The Eden Project in Cornwall, Cardiff Castle, Coventry Transport Museum and Newark Air Museum will all be offering discounts.

Various National Trust locations and RSPB wildlife reserves will also be participating, with free entry.

A full list of all the attractions taking part can be found online. Simply pop in your postcode to find nearby sites.

Anyone looking to get involved simply has to purchase a ticket for Lotto, Euromillions, Thunderball, Hot Picks, Set for Life, Instant Win Games or a scratchcard – then take it along to their chosen attraction.

Not only are tickets available to buy in stores, they can also be purchased online or through the National Lottery app.

Old tickets are also valid for the promotion – so if you have any lying around your house, be sure to use scout them out.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund, said, “This year the National Lottery turns 25, and what better way to say thank you than offering special offers at some of the places that players have helped fund.

“It’s not only our wonderful heritage sites that are offering thanks – we also have free entry and special offers at National Lottery funded arts, sports and community attractions – all the places that make the UK such a great place to live.”