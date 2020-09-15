We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The coronavirus lockdown has presented many challenges for people across the country, and a new study has revealed that new dads felt excluded from their partner's pregnancy during the pandemic.

Research commissioned by Aldi revealed that 84 per cent of new dads felt isolated during their partner’s pregnancy in lockdown.

Many dads missed important pregnancy milestones, such as scans, with over half admitting they felt sad to have missed out on them.

Over a third said they regularly felt ‘frustrated’ during their partner’s pregnancy. In addition to this, only one in four new dads feel they received enough information to prepare themselves for birth.

In response to these findings, Han-Son Lee from DaddiLife will join Vicki Broadbent (Honest Mum) for an interactive session to encourage dads to share their experiences of supporting their partners and each other.

This is part of Aldi’s Mamia & Baby series on their Facebook page, aiming to open up important conversations around parenthood.

Speaking about the event, Han-Son Lee said, “There is an abundance of information out there for new and expectant mums, but dads don’t always get the same focus.

“Attending baby scans and antenatal classes are important moments for expectant dads to educate themselves on their new arrival, while sharing the excitement with their partner.”

He adds, “Coronavirus has taken those moments away from parents, so it’s more important than ever to make sure dads are feeling included at every stage in the pregnancy.”

This talk will air on Facebook on Friday 18th September at 4pm, and parents are encouraged to get involved via the comments.

Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s Managing Director of Buying adds, “Through our Mamia & Baby Series, we hope to help expectant parents enjoy their own pregnancy journey.

“Dads offer their partners a crucial support system through the trimesters and we want to acknowledge that by creating a platform for them to connect with other like-minded Dads, who have gone through or are going through this unique pregnancy experience.”