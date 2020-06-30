We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Newsreader Miriama Kamo has opened up about the moment she suffered a miscarriage on live TV.

The broadcaster, who hosts on New Zealand’s TVNZ, spoke out on the awful situation in an honest interview as part of Misconceptions, an online video series looking into the experiences of those who have dealt with miscarriage.

Speaking out about her tragic loss, 46-year-old Miriama said, “I lost a pregnancy when I was reading the news.”

Recalling how she managed to push through to the end of her segment in the midst of the heartbreaking moment.

“I remember the cameras were all playing up that night – and I was like ”I can’t believe this camera has gone, now that’s one gone down, I’m losing my baby, I’ve got one camera left – I’ve got to get to the end of this bulletin and then deal with this.”

The journalist, who is mother to a nine-year-old daughter with husband Michael Dreaver, has suffered six previous miscarriages and has endometriosis – a painful condition where womb tissue grows in other parts of the reproductive system.

Opening up on her feelings that she wasn’t able to feel grief for the lost pregnancy because the miscarriage happened early on, Miriama went on, “I discovered that there’s a sense you’re not allowed to talk about your pain, your grief and your loss.

“There’s a sense that if you experience those things you are being a bit dramatic, that you need to get over it.”

During the episode, GP Cathy Stephenson, admitted she feels as though there is limited support for those who experience the pain of miscarrying in early pregnancy.

“In most parts of New Zealand your pregnancy is managed by a midwife, not by your GP, but a lot of people can’t get in to a midwife until they are 12 weeks, so you may feel like – I don’t really know where to go,” she said.