Ne-Yo confirms split from wife Crystal Smith after five years of marriage

Singer and music producer Ne-Yo has confirmed that he and his wife of five years have split.

The Miss Independent hit maker, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, tied the knot with his wife Crystal back in 2016.

Following speculation that the pair had called time on their romance, Ne-Yo has now confirmed that they have parted ways.

Revealing the sad decision on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast, he explained, “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce.”

Assuring fans that the break up has been an amicable one with no bad blood, the So Sick singer added, “‘It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of a us realising… long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her.

“I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

Ne-Yo and Crystal share sons Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr, three, and one-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj.

Insisting that the family will stay solid in spite of the divorce, Ne-Yo poignantly went on, “We realise that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever.”

In light of the news, shocked fans took to Ne-Yo’s Instagram account to comment on the separation.

Beneath a heart felt tribute that the star shared in honour of his wife on New Year’s Eve, one fan penned, ‘And now your getting divorced two months later?’

‘Praying for you both,’ added another.

‘Damn I was rooting for y’all 😢,’ wrote a third emotional commenter.