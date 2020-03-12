Nicole Appleton announces she’s welcomed second child after keeping pregnancy secret

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

All Saints’ star Nicole Appleton has announced she’s become a mum.

The singer revealed the lovely news on Instagram, after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

The series of lovely pictures feature a picture of herself with boyfriend Stephen Haines and the newborn baby Skipper Hudson Haines, as well as a photo of her gorgeous bump.

Alongside the, she wrote, ‘After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months…which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends…I can finally announce our incredible news!!

‘Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived Stephen & Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!! ❤️❤️’.

Many friends and family of the star took to the comments section to congratulate the singer on the wonderful news.

Holly Willoughby wrote, ‘Welcome to the world beautiful Skipper… you lucky girl… you’ve won the mum lottery… Can’t wait to meet you … love you all 💕💕💕’.

Another said, ‘Wow incredible beautiful news. Huge congratulations to you all ❤️’.

Others also commented to say how surprised they were at the news, with one writing, ‘OMG NO WORDS’; while another said, ‘Hiding for 9 months is impressive! 😮 Congratulations she’s gorgeous! 🥳’.

Nicole’s sister also reposted her sister’s announcement, adding, ‘Welcome to the world my beautiful niece Skipper! We love you sooo much!!’

Nicole shared news of her relationship with Stephen on Instagram in February last year, as she shared a picture of themselves in matching dressing gowns at Soho Farmhouse.

She also shares Gene with Liam Gallagher, to whom she was married until 2014, when they divorced after splitting in 2013.

The pair had married in 2008 but their relationship came to an end after Nicole discovered he had fathered a child with American journalist Liza Ghorbani.

Congratulations to Nicole and Stephen!