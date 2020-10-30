We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding has welcomed a second child with partner Lliana Bird, who announced the happy news in a very unique way on Instagram.

Lliana Bird took to Instagram to confirm that she and Noel Fielding had welcomed a baby, in a Halloween-themed update! In her post, she shared adorable Halloween crafts shaped like spiders; one for each member of their family.

Her caption read, ‘The Bird Fielding family of 🕷 x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts’

She also confirmed the baby’s name, after one follower asked, ‘Really dumb question but who is who?’

And Lliana replied, ‘Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I’m grey and Iggy is red.’

Since the sweet update, she’s received a lot of messages from fans congratulating her on the new arrival. One wrote, ‘congratulations on the sweet family, lliana!! and happy halloween 🦇🖤’

Another added, ‘Oh bless your new little one!! Congrats on the new addition to your family.’

A third wrote, ‘congratulations!! iggy is a wonderful name 🖤’

And a fourth said, ‘Enjoy your newest member of your beautiful family 💗🧡🤍❤’

In August this year, Lliana announced she was expecting baby number two and would be going on maternity leave, but she didn’t reveal what her due date was. The new baby is a second daughter for Lliana and Noel, who’ve been together since 2010.

Noel hasn’t yet commented on the new arrival, but the couple prefer to keep their family out of the spotlight and haven’t publicly shared photos of their first daughter Dali, who was born in 2018.

The happy news comes after Noel appeared on this series of The Great British Bake Off, which has been keeping the nation entertained in lockdown. Noel Fielding was joined by Matt Lucas for this series, after Sandi