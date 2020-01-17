Olympian Helen Glover welcomes twins with husband Steve Backshall

Helen Glover has welcomed twins.

The Olympic rower took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with her more than 23,000 followers.

The gushing mum, who is already mum to one-year-old son Logan with naturalist husband Steve Backshall, shared a sweet snap of her twin babies’ tiny feet next to the feet of their older brother Logan.

‘We’re gonna need a bigger boat! 🛶😅,’ she wrote alongside the snap.

‘Welcome to the world little ones. Your big brother is already setting the pace and is so pleased to meet you 💙’.

The now mum-of-three then joked, ‘Tips for surviving 3 under 2 on a postcard please’.

She also revealed the genders of her newborn babies, revealing that she had given birth to one baby boy and one baby girl.

Helen added the hashtags, ‘#birthannouncement #pregnancy #twins #boygirltwins #3under2 #helpme #feet #cute #babies’.

The couple kept their baby news relatively under wraps, only now confirming the news to HELLO! Magazine, telling the publication, “We are so excited to welcome the babies to our family!

“It is going to be a learning curve for us juggling the two of them and Logan, but we are already loving journey”.

Helen and Steve also kept the pregnancy secret until quite late, only confirming the news back in September at the Animal Hero Awards when the couple were handing out awards.

While the then expectant mum was presenting the Inspirational Animal of the Year award, the Olympic rower came across quite emotional, explaining, “I’m definitely blaming my pregnancy hormones for this.”

The two-time Olympic champion later confirmed the news on her social media, writing on her Twitter account, ‘An absolute dream to present the @AnimalHeroAward and first official outing of the bump!’.

Fans are thrilled for the couple, with the rower’s announcement raking up hundreds of comments and thousands of likes in just a matter of minutes.

Big congrats to the whole family on their two new lovely arrivals!