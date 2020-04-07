We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here’s some news sure to delight Disney fans.

The globally iconic brand, known for creating some of the world’s most magical cartoon movie characters, has teamed up with jewellery retailer Pandora to release an adorable new range.

While Pandora has worked in conjunction with the Disney name before, this is the first time Disney’s in-house toy design team have been involved in the epic collaboration.

The new line features some insanely sweet charms for adding a touch of Disney magic to Pandora’s famous customisable bracelets.

The charms are inspired by a selection of well-loved Disney characters and movies, so there’s bound to be one to suit the taste of any Disney lover.

They’re priced between £45 and £60, so they’re the perfect gift option for a special someone in your life or ideal to treat yourself to for some payday indulgence. Why not?!

The sterling silver pieces are hand finished with a pop of enamel colour and are based on classic films like The Aristocats, 101 Dalmatians, Finding Nemo, Mulan and Alice in Wonderland.

There’s a Cheshire Cat charm with bright pink detailing, a heart-melting Patch the Dalmatian charm, classic Disney characters like Minnie and Mickey Mouse plus Marie the kitten and plenty others.

Sadly, you won’t be able to pop into a Pandora store to pick up any of these charms.

The shops have closed their doors due to the coronavirus lockdown, but luckly you can still buy Pandora online.

Disney fanatics took to social media in light of the exciting launch to have their say.

‘The Dalmatian dog, Stitch and Goofy ones are lovely,’ one wrote.

‘Thank you for releasing a Pluto charm, it’s adorable and he looks so cute on my bracelet,’ added another.

‘Love the Cheshire Cat,’ agreed a third.