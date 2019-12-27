Parents have issued a warning about LOL Surprise toys.

A multitude of parents have taken to Facebook to warn against one of the popular LOL Surprise toys, as their children have been sustaining injuries after getting their fingers stuck in the toy.

The LOL Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper has been plagued with warnings from parents after young kids have been getting injured from playing with it.

Taking to Facebook, one parent complained that her daughter would ‘scream’ whenever they toy was attempted to be released from around her finger, writing, ‘Last week we bought an LOL glamper for our daughter for her 6th BDay.

‘She got her finger stuck and we tried for over an hour to release it.

‘We tried maneuvering it and then realized it was a double layer and whenever we tried to move the top layer she would scream.

‘We couldn’t see what was happening with her finger inside.

‘We also tried cracking it open and it was too painful for her so we kept stopping.

‘The circulation in her finger wasn’t compromised and eventually returned to normal.

‘I tried posting about it on the LOL surprise page – let’s see if they’ll post it. This toy should be recalled’.

‘Warning ⚠️. My daughter got her finger stuck -pinched tightly cutting off circulation- in the LOL Glamper this morning,’ wrote another.

‘This product should be recalled or the design must be changed. Didn’t realize this had been happening to others until I googled it in an attempt to figure out how to get her finger I pinched.

‘Took over 30 mins to release by drilling through the bottom. Am reporting this to the #ConsumerProductsSafetyCommission’.

Another complained, ‘FYI- if you’ve purchased the lol Glamper beware your child’s finger can get stuck in this ridiculous hole used to open the camper.

‘After 45 minutes we were able to get her finger out. Merry Christmas!’.

If you have purchased the toy, we recommend using it with caution and contacting the brand with any issues.