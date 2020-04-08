We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre's wife Emily has confessed she wants to have a third child with her husband, as she's already worrying about 'empty nest syndrome'.

Emily – who is working on the frontline as an NHS doctor – already has two children, Theo, three and Amelia, six, with the Mysterious Girl singer, and is step-mother to his kids Junior, 14 and Princess, 12 who he shares with ex-wife and former glamour model Katie Price.

And despite the fact her kids are still young, Emily has confessed her desires to have a third as soon as Theo starts school.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Pete admitted the topic was something they’ve spoken about a lot, and Emily added: “We do talk about having another baby one day”.

She then confessed her biggest worry is the fact their house will be empty once Theo and Amelia are both in school.

She said: “My fear is that I’m going to get major empty nest syndrome when Theo goes to school next September. But there are no plans set in stone for a baby at the moment”.

It comes after Peter joked about feeling dominated by Emily.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dad-of-four has been left in charge of the kids, organising the cleaning, cooking and homeschooling, while Emily works as a doctor for the NHS.

And Peter seemed to make a joke at his own expense when he shared a funny meme with his fans on Instagram.

In the picture, a couple can be seen attending a therapy session together.

A speech bubble from the therapist reads: “Do you feel dominated by your wife?”

Rather than the husband responding, the wife answers for him: “No, he doesn’t.”

Peter captioned the meme “brilliant,” with a cry-laughing emoji, so can clearly relate!