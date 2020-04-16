We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre left fans in stitches when he showed off his teenage son Junior’s hilarious lockdown makeover.

Taking to social media, Mysterious Girl hit maker Peter shared some footage of 14-year-old Junior having a hair cut, before revealing the final result in a seriously funny way.

Admitting that Junior, whose mother is Peter’s ex wife Katie Price, had opted for a buzz cut, the Aussie pop star compared the transformation to another celeb famous for having a shaved head.

Uploading a snippet for the eyes of his 1.4 million Instagram followers, Peter added Sinead O’Connor’s Nothing Compares 2 U to the background of the clip.

Also making sure to point out Junior’s slightly altered eyebrow, Peter wrote, ‘So junior went buzz.

‘Ps he did the ridiculous eyebrow not me. He wanted the haircut so I did it ….. Enjoy 😂.’

Loads of dad-of-four Pete’s fans took to the comment section to share their reactions.

‘The song choice!! 😂😂😂,’ one wrote.

‘What have you done to him?! 🤣😄,’ joked a second, while a third suggested that Peter should take a seat in the barber’s chair too, adding, ‘Poor him why not let junior do your hair Peter? It’s fair.’

Junior and his 12-year-old sister Princess are spending lockdown with their dad, his wife Emily and their two half-siblings, Amelia and Theo.

Their mum Katie recently opened up about how the kids are unable to spend time with her during the pandemic, due to her eldest son Harvey’s special needs that put him at higher risk of catching the virus and becoming seriously ill.

Harvey, who is 17, is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

“Harvey is one of those who are at a high risk of dying if they get it, so I haven’t been able to see my other kids.

“It’s hard, but I’ve got FaceTime. In that respect I’m struggling – it’s been a month since I’ve seen them. But I can’t risk Harvey,” Katie told new! magazine.