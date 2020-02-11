We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre is known for being one of the most doting dad’s in showbiz.

The hunky Australian pop star shares six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theodore with his wife Emily.

He also shares 14-year-old Junior with his ex wife, Katie Price.

But it’s his and glamour model Katie’s pre-teen daughter, Princess, who seems to be a handful for the busy dad.

The Mysterious Girl singer took to social media today to share the hilarious reason he struggles to get 12-year-old Princess to co-operate in the morning- and it’s likely loads of parents will relate.

Taking to Instagram, Peter posted some videos for the eyes of his 1.3 million followers, showing Princess’ hyper morning mood.

In the snippets, the stunningly pretty school girl can be seen energetically dancing and singing, while filming videos for social media app, TikTok.

Captioning the upload, a clearly exhausted Peter penned, ‘Every day 🙂 even at 7:30 am #happyhome #needacoffee.’

In the comment section, hordes of Peter’s fans insisted that the clips mimicked life in their own family homes.

One wrote, ‘Haha same in my house too! All day every day,’ while a second chipped in, ‘😱 my daughter is exactly like this! It makes me feel sea-sick 😂.’

‘The same snippet of songs over and over again 🙄 the frustration is real! If you can’t beat um join um. That’s the only way to get through it 😂,’ joked a third.

‘My daughters the exact same. Its constant lol 😂xx,’ wrote one more.

Another was simply pleased to see Princess happy and full of oomph in the morning, writing, ‘Such a happy soul, even at 7.30am ha ha. Very talented princess xx.’