Peter Andre and his family are one of many who have been craving a McDonald's during lockdown.

And the Mysterious Girl singer proved this when he queued for two hours just to get a Maccy’s for his children Princess and Junior, when the fast food chain’s drive-thru near his home in Surrey reopened.

In their new reality series Life With the Andres, viewers saw a tense moment when Peter and the two children he shares with Katie Price were sitting in their car, having been waiting nearly two hours for their fast food, with the McDonald’s store due to shut soon.

With a long way to go until they were at the front, Peter said: “We’ve been in the queue for an hour and 40 minutes and it closes in 20 minutes.”

Luckily, the family managed to get their meals, and they were delighted, as they parked up the car by a giant Tesco to enjoy their quarter-pounders and McNuggets.

Peter said: “I’m going to park up somewhere, this is a big moment. I’m so happy right now. I know it’s the simple things in life when you’ve been inside for 8 weeks.”

And Princess and Junior were very happy with their dad too, saying: “This McDonalds is like heaven.”

Peter has been juggling parenthood, homeschooling and running the house while wife Emily MacDonagh goes to work for the NHS as a key worker, and with lockdown making normal things like getting a hair cut impossible, people like Pete have resorted to cutting his kids’ hair himself.

Earlier this month Pete gave son, Junior, a buzz cut and he uploaded the finished result to his Instagram, captioning the snap: “So Junior went buzz. Go to my stories to see it unravel #lockdownbuzz.

“Ps he did the ridiculous eyebrow not me. He wanted the haircut so I did it ….. Enjoy @officialjunior_andre #dadsdiy @sineadoconnorofficial.”