Peter Andre has shared a super sweet tribute to his wife Emily.

The Australian pop star’s wife is an NHS doctor and has been working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak over recent weeks.

Taking to social media, the Mysterious Girl hit maker shared a snap of his partner posing beside her health worker colleagues.

In the inspiring photo, the NHS staff can be seen holding up signs spelling out a very important message, urging people to follow government orders and stay indoors to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

‘We stay here for you, please stay at home for us,’ the sign read.

Captioning the photo, Peter revealed his pride for Emily.

‘Proud 🙂 #supportthenhs Thank you so much to ALL the NHS and the carers up and down the country,’ he wrote.

Lots of Peter’s fans and followers took to the comment section to praise Emily for her bravery and hard work.

‘Well done Emily and the rest of the NHS staff ❤️,’ one wrote.

‘So brave… Thank you Emily and your amazing work colleagues ❤️’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘So you should be, Emily and the rest of her team, colleagues and all front-line workers are amazing. ❤️.’

This comes after Peter posted another desperate plea, telling his followers to take the pandemic seriously.

‘Please be safe everyone. This is serious stuff,’ he wrote.

Going on to beg people to look after those in need around them, he went on, ‘Plse plse look after our elderly and vulnerable.

‘Don’t want to preach but this is bl**dy real. For Those ones who still laugh this off please take this serious. Please. Love Pete.’

Pete’s fans were quick to applaud him for speaking out on the vital issue.

‘Thank you Pete 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 needs to be said more often stay inside please all,’ one agreed.

‘Hope your darling Emily is safe.. We can’t thank her or all the amazing NHS staff enough 💗 stay well and safe all of you 💗,’ continued another.