We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Owning a pet is a huge responsibility, and sometimes its easy to worry about whether you're doing the right thing for your animal friend. But PetsRadar.com is here to answer all your questions in one handy place.

We’re spending more time with pets in lockdown, and it’s easy to worry about whether you’re being a responsible pet owner during uncertain times.

Or maybe you’ve been debating about whether or not to get a pet, but you’re not sure what’s right for you?

Thankfully, our sister site PetsRadar.com is here to provide detailed product information, health advice, buying guides and more, to ensure you’re making the right choices.

PetsRadar.com offers the latest advice on pet care, backed up by a team of qualified vets and pet experts. So whether you want to know more about easing separation anxiety or which pets to buy for young children, they’ve got you covered.

It’s not limited to just cats and dogs, as they’ve got advice on exotic pets like birds so there’s a range of animals covered.

They’re also on a mission to make the complicated world of pet insurance easier, with their no-nonsense guide.

PetsRadar.com has a newsletter, which ensures you get the latest advice, reviews and buying guides straight to your inbox.

If you sign up for it, they’ll send you a free Perfect Pets eBook which is yours to keep forever!

This 132 page book is a comprehensive guide to the world’s most popular pets and how to care for them, so it’s worth having.

Speaking about the launch, PetsRadar.com Editor-in-Chief Dave Harfield said, “As the proud pet-parent of a beautiful German Shepherd Dog named Vinnie, I know first-hand just how much of a huge place pets take in the hearts of their owners and families,

“The love and dedication that owners and pets share for each other will be at the core of what we do at PetsRadar.com, inspiring us to provide a reliable and compassionate voice that’s dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their people alike.”