Phillip Schofield’s wife Steph Lowe ‘won’t divorce him until he finds love’

Last week the nation was taken by surprise when Phillip Schofield came out as gay.

The This Morning star and national telly treasure, who has been married to his wife Steph Lowe for 27 years, made the brave announcement on Friday’s episode of the ITV chat show.

Along with sharing a detailed statement on social media, 57-year-old Phillip sat down with co-host Holly Willoughby for an honest chat about the big news.

During the emotional interview, Phillip praised his wife and their two daughters, Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24, for their immense support.

Applauding his life long partner, he said, “We’ve gone through this together and we’ve been honest and we’ve been open. Steph, as I said, I can’t write in any statement what I feel about that women.

‘She is amazing, she’s incredible. There’s no one in my life who would have supported me the way, as a wife, as the way she supported me. She’s astonishing, literally astonishing.”

Speaking on the moment he told his daughters about his sexuality, he explained, “I sat them down and I told them and they jumped up and they gave me a hug, a big hug, a long hug, and then they hugged Steph and they said it’s OK, we’ll be OK, we’ll always be a family, always us four, is what we always call ourselves.

“We’ll always be that.”

Now, it has been reported that Steph doesn’t plan to divorce Phillip until he has found a new love.

According to the Mirror, a source claimed, “Steph isn’t bitter over Phil’s coming out.

“She isn’t the type to be spiteful by dragging him into court.

“She’s saying she’ll stick with him until he’s settled and happy in a new relationship, and then they’ll talk about an amicable split deal.”