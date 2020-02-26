We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The 54-year-old TV presenter, has lifted the lid on his parenting by showing him bonding with his eldest son Spencer when he was a newborn.

Piers uploaded the first snap, and captioned it, ‘Eldest son, now 26, just found this pic taken soon after his arrival. Biggest takeaway: no papoose. @spencermorgan’.

Piers is father to four children, sons Spencer, 26, Stanley, 22, Albert, 19, and daughter Elise, eight.

And he couldn’t resist delving a little further and discovered a precious gift he gave his son – his old Gucci watch.

Piers put the old snap alongside a current photo of his son, and pointed out, ‘Another corker from my first born’s newly unlocked baby pic vault…he inexplicably rejected my sharp hairstyle, cutting edge fashion sense & endearing showbiz grin. But he took my treasured Gucci watch (it’s the same one..) @spencermorgan’

And fans are blown over by the likeness in how they look today.

One wrote, ‘So alike’ another put, ‘He looks just like you.’

Meanwhile one fan couldn’t resist ribbing Piers, saying, ‘You could be a Daniel O’Donnell look alike.’

And a second wrote, ‘The watch looks better on him.’

But Spencer has previously got his own back on his dad. Just last year he has mocked the Good Morning Britain host’s looks and called him a “d*ck” as he documented his famous dad’s special day on social media.

Spencer captioned the snap, ‘Happy birthday old boy, if I look like you at the age of 54… I’ll be fuming.’

Later in the day, Piers’ oldest child shared another photo – this time Piers looked unimpressed as he holds up a birthday card that reads, ‘One year older and still a d*ck.’

Spencer quipped, ‘Went all out on the card didn’t I.’

Why isn’t Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan is currently over in America working on some of his TV projects, leaving GMB co-star Susanna Reid with Bill Turnbull hosting the breakfast show.

And he’s been busy catching up with old friends including former cricketer Shane Warne. He uploaded a snap of the two of them at dinner and captioned it, ‘Down but not out in Beverly Hills.. Great to catch up with my old mate @shanewarne23 in LA tonight. #PoloLounge’