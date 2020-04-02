We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iconic US singer Pink, her husband Carey Hart and their two children, Jameson and Willow, are self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak right now.

Like every family with young children, the edgy pop star and her motorcycling pro hubby are trying their best to keep their little ones entertained during the rather bizarre time.

But Carey left loads of his social media followers totally divided when he shared a snippet of how he’s keeping his eight-year-old little girl, Willow, and little boy Jameson, three, busy and occupied.

Taking to Instagram, he showed his 1.1 million followers some video footage of his young kids learning how to shoot guns at targets.

‘Shooting w/ the kids today!!!! They are both so stoked on it. Willz is getting good! Solid target grouping at 20 yards 🤘🏼🤘🏼. Jamo is pumped on shooting the .22 rifle. #FullMetalQuarantine,’ Carey captioned the upload.

Naturally, the controversial activity left many commenters in complete shock.

‘Time to unfollow, guns are not for kids,’ penned one disgusted commenter, while another added, ‘Thats just appalling..wtf is wrong with you?’

‘Guns aren’t toys for children … 😱,’ a third chipped in, while a fourth asked, ‘Why does ANYONE need to mess around with guns????’

Despite the heaps of unimpressed commenters, there were plenty of other fans who praised Carey for his parenting.

‘Sorry you have so many trolls talking crap about what you do . You guys are amazing parents from what I can see . You guys Rock,’ one applauded.

‘That’s cool 👌😊 Perfect thing to stay sane these days – you gonna get so much shit from those parent police people 🙈,’ agreed a second.

And a third continued, ‘Now THIS is how you raise responsible gun owners. Teaching them young to respect guns. Well done!!!!’

‘Idk how to shoot a gun. My husband has tried to teach me but I am scared. I think everyone should know how and unfortunately now days it seems to be the norm. So teaching your kids is a good thing. You and your wife are amazing parents.. they are truly blessed,’ said one more supportive comment.