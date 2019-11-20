2019’s most popular baby names are here, and unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the royal family has had an impact on baby boy names.

What are the most popular baby names for boys in 2019? Well, since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this May, parents across the UK have followed in the royal’s footsteps in naming their little boys after the latest addition to the royal family.

Before Archie came along, the top spot was Milo, which has now fallen to second place in the list of baby names, which was compiled by Nameberry.

Despite it being a royal name, Nameberry claim that the name was popular before Meghan and Harry chose it: ‘Archie can stake a genuine claim to the top spot apart from its royal connection.

‘Archie, a diminutive of the Teutonic Archibald which means “truly brave”, was the fastest-rising boys’ name in the US in 2018.

‘Archie climbed back onto the official list of Top 1000 Baby Names for the first time in 30 years.’

For boys, Asher is in third place, followed by Jasper and Silas, who finishes the top five.

Theodore came in at number six, followed by Atticus, Jack, Aarav and then finally Finn in 10th place.

As for girls, Isla has taken the top spot. Olivia, which has been a favourite for years, is second. Aurora, Ada and Charlotte finish the top five.

Amara, Maeve, Cora and Amelia make up the bottom list, with Posie coming in at number 10.

Interestingly, Posie used to have the top spot, but has since dropped right down to tenth place.

Explaining the list, Nameberry said: ‘These are the 100 most popular names of 2019 so far, based on the number of views each name page receives.’

