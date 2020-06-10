The baby names we’re likely to see after lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are many areas of ours lives we expected to be drastically changed as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Of course it’s expected that our work lives, travel plans and the way we socialise with family and friends will look completely different as we come out of lockdown and slowly return to a relatively normal way of living.

However, one area that we didn’t see being affected is how we name our children.

But it turns out that lockdown has affected more than the length of supermarket queues, as a new survey has found that a huge amount of parents believe it will sway people’s choice in baby names.

The survey, conducted by channelmum.com, found that a massive 43 per cent of parents think that the coronavirus pandemic will affect the names given to babies from now on.

The research also found that seven per cent of parents have already changed their mind on how they will name their children because of the pandemic.

Out of the 1300 parents polled in the survey, 60 per cent said that they would avoid names that reminded them of the virus and the lockdown, like Cora, Lockie and Vira.

However, there are also names that have risen in popularity due to the pandemic, including happy names like Bliss and Joy, virtuous names like Hope and Charity and rainbow names after the symbol became an icon of support for the NHS during the lockdown.

Some parents also liked the idea of heroic names, like Hero or Florence (after nurse Florence Nightingale) and names that signified something secure, like Haven.

Not sure what to name your little one after the lockdown? Here’s the full list of post-lockdown names…

Post lockdown baby names

Names falling in popularity

Cora or Corah

Coren

Corina

Corona

Lochlan

Lockie

Rona

Ronan

Viola

Violet

Violette

Vira

Happiness names

Bliss

Blythe (means carefree)

Felicity (means happiness at home)

Joy

Solomon or Sol (means peaceful)

Pax (means peace)

Virtue names

Hope

Faith

Charity

True

Constance

Patience

Promise

Rainbow names

Iris

Indigo

Blue

Red

Hero names

Avery

Bravery

Florence

Maverick

Hero

Wix or Wicks

Secure names