Sheridan Smith is pregnant with her first child and proudly showed off her growing baby bump at the opening night of Pretty Woman: The Musical in London last night.

Dressed in all black and some Gucci boots, the Cilla actress was glowing as she cuddled up to her fiance Jamie Horn.

Sheridan shared a picture of Jamie and herself cradling her bump, and pointing out the fact there was a lightbulb above Jamie’s head, captioned it: “By looks of this pic, Jamie had a eureka moment last night!”

She added another picture of herself, and revealed her unborn “tiny dancer” baby hadn’t stopped moving during the show.

She wrote: “Great night @prettywomanmusicaluk what a show, thank you for having us! The baby was kicking throughout @jammyprod so proud!

“Can’t wait to watch again once our tiny dancer has arrived! Xx”

Sheridan and Jamie pair are due to become parents in just a few weeks.

She first sparked pregnancy rumours when she took to Twitter, in October last year, to say: “About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness.”

She then confirmed the news to audience members onboard the cruise ship, saying : “I’ve got a baby on board.”

In the same performance, she was also talking about morning sickness again.

She said: “I’ve got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I’m very out of breath. I’ve got all these new symptoms, so sorry!”

She eventually publicly confirmed the news on Instagram when she shared a picture of a baby blanket and teddy bear embroided with “Baby Smith-Horn”.

Sheridan recently confessed they can’t wait to meet their newborn with a picture together on Instagram, and wrote: “Us pretending to be responsible adults ready for whatever life throws our way.”