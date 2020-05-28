Trending:

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse expecting first child with husband Hudson

Aleesha Badkar
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child!

    The actress, who is best known for playing Alison DiLaurentis in the mystery-packed TV show, took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news that her and husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child.

    Marking the two-year wedding anniversary of the excited couple, Sasha uploaded an adorable intimate black and white photo of the parents-to-be, showing her loving husband kissing the expectant mum’s growing baby bump.

    We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ✨ we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!’ she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

    View this post on Instagram

    We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ✨ we will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever! 🤍 @hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time! I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter 🤍 Happy Anniversary baby! 🎉

    A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse) on

    Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever! 🤍’.

    Gushing about her husband of two years, Sasha continued, ‘@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place.

    ‘You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time!

    View this post on Instagram

    🌿📷: @elizabethmessina

    A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse) on

    I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter 🤍 Happy Anniversary baby! 🎉’.

    Fans and friends were thrilled for the parents-to-be, with the post raking up thousands of comments and over a million likes in just a few hours.

    And Sasha’s Pretty Little Liars co-stars led the messages of congratulations to the couple, with actresses Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale writing, ‘I love you I love you I love youuuuuu’ and ‘So happy for you guys!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️’.

    View this post on Instagram

    Yesterday marked the end of a major chapter in my life. As I’m sure a few of you know, the TV show Pretty Little Liars had it’s very last finale last night. I woke up feeling sick with a huge knot in my stomach! It’s so surreal that there will be no more live “previously on Pretty Little Liars” and no more “Shhh’s” at the end of that now very iconic song. But as I joined my PLL family to watch the finale, I was hit by this wave of absolute joy. It dawned on me that this is an end to an era. A very important era, but even more importantly it was a time to celebrate. To embrace the incredibly wonderful time we all shared together and to soak in every bit of joy it had brought me and others. PLL…playing Alison has been such a crucial part of my childhood and now adulthood. From starting and graduating high school, getting my drivers license, buying my first home, getting engaged to my best friend, and now wedding planning, what a trip! I just want to thank you. I wish I could give all of you a huge hug! You have seen me grow and you have grown with me. Thank you for always sticking by me, for never giving up on me or Alison. As I enter this new chapter of my life, I hope you will continue with me. There’s so many new fun adventures I’m about to journey through and I would be so honored if you all ride along with me. My blog @sashaingoodtaste is definitely one of those adventures. Sasha in Good Taste doesn’t just stop at this blog, there’s so many more things in store (very soon) that I can’t wait to show you! Creating and entertaining is such a passion of mine and having you share that alongside me, means the absolute world to me! We. are. family. and Rosewood will forever live on! I wholeheartedly ADORE YOU! Love, Sasha…-A #prettylittleliars #pllfamily #emisonfamily #emison #emisonisendgame #sashaingoodtaste That's immortality my darlings.

    A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse) on

    Co-star Troian Bellisario, who welcomed her own little girl over a year ago with Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, wrote, ‘Over the MOON for you both!

    ‘(This is one lucky human being to have chosen y’all as parents)’.

    Big congratulations to the pair on their exciting news!