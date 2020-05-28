We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse is expecting her first child!

The actress, who is best known for playing Alison DiLaurentis in the mystery-packed TV show, took to her Instagram page to announce the exciting news that her and husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child.

Marking the two-year wedding anniversary of the excited couple, Sasha uploaded an adorable intimate black and white photo of the parents-to-be, showing her loving husband kissing the expectant mum’s growing baby bump.

‘We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you ✨ we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!’ she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

‘Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time 😉) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever! 🤍’.

Gushing about her husband of two years, Sasha continued, ‘@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place.

‘You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time!

‘I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter 🤍 Happy Anniversary baby! 🎉’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the parents-to-be, with the post raking up thousands of comments and over a million likes in just a few hours.

And Sasha’s Pretty Little Liars co-stars led the messages of congratulations to the couple, with actresses Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale writing, ‘I love you I love you I love youuuuuu’ and ‘So happy for you guys!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️’.

Co-star Troian Bellisario, who welcomed her own little girl over a year ago with Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, wrote, ‘Over the MOON for you both!

‘(This is one lucky human being to have chosen y’all as parents)’.

Big congratulations to the pair on their exciting news!