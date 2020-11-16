We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Primark has launched an ingenious idea to make Christmas time a little bit easier this year.

While the affordable high street favourite is currently closed for lockdown in England, Primark has thought up a super clever idea to help shoppers make the most of their trips to stores.

The classic, brown paper Primark bag has been given a festive make over and now sports some dashing red stripes so that they can double up as wrapping paper!

The festive carrier is designed with a cutting line to help you snip the bag into a piece of wrapping and lettering that reads, ‘This bag makes great wrapping paper’.

Too cute!

The mega clever re-design will help you save cash on rolls of wrapping paper and is a great way to be kind to the environment too.

Once the bag has been used to carry your Christmas presents home and then wrap them ready to go under the tree, it can go straight into the recycling. Props to Primark.

The bags will be available in stores throughout the festive season – but you’ll have to wait until your local Primark store re-opens if you live in England!

The second lockdown is set to end on the 2nd December, with retail outlets set to come alive once again, ready for the Christmas shopping dash to begin.

If you fancy getting ahead on your festive purchases during lockdown, check out all of the Black Friday deals that are already on offer online.

Black Friday weekend is on its way, with the 27th December starting several days of mega savings deals that will be up for grabs online.