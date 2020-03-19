The second royal with a confirmed case of coronavirus has been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Another royal has tested positive for a confirmed case of coronavirus, just days after the Archduke of Austria tested positive.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the second royal to be confirmed with the illness.

Just days ago Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria became the first royal family member to test positive with the virus.

In other royal news, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are set to be home-schooled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A second royal has tested positive for COVID-19, after the first royal family member to contract the condition was revealed earlier this week.

Albert II, Prince of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus after being tested at the beginning of this week.

The Prince is said to still be in a good state of health and will be closely monitored in the coming days.

It comes just days after Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria became the first Royal Family member to test positive with COVID-19.

Speaking to Austrian TV channel oe24, he assured people that he was coping well with the illness, saying, “It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the black plague.

“I thought it was the usual flu,” he added. “When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested.”

The King and Queen of Spain were also tested for the virus, with a statement reading, ‘The results of the tests of the COVID-19 carried out yesterday to Their Majesties are negative.

‘Following the recommendations of the health authorities, Her Majesty the Queen will remain without activities and will carry out the periodic temperature taking controls required in these situations’.

This comes as the Queen and Prince Philip move over to Windsor Castle to self-isolate in order to try and avoid the outbreak.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Queen would head over to the Berkshire property, while her husband is said to have joined her earlier today.