When schools reopen next week Prince George and Princess Charlotte could still be kept home if needed.

It’s understood the Royal siblings – who differ in age – could be split when it comes to returning to school with one allowed and the other not.

Their parents Prince William and Kate are considering what to do if this is the case, as they figure out what is workable as a family.

As many anxious parents look set to send some of their children back into formal education settings after weeks of homeschooling, its understood that Prince George and his sister Charlotte could be kept at home for longer.

At first, as the government slowly unlocks schools in a bid to get the country moving again, only some children in certain year grades will be able to return due to social distancing rules.

And this could leave George and Charlotte divided – with one at school and one having to stay home.

It’s believed their parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, could decide to keep both children off school for ease.

Where are the Cambridges isolating?

The whole family – Prince William, wife Kate and children George, six, Charlotte, five and Louis aged two – are all currently isolating at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, so if either George or Charlotte were to return to their school Thomas’ in Battersea, London, it would make the school commute difficult from their current residency.

Charlotte is currently in reception class and would be required to attend school whereas Prince George is in Year two and would have to stay at home.

But according to The Times newspaper, it’s understood the Cambridges would prefer to keep both children together – even if it means them both missing school.

Meanwhile Kate has been hands on when it comes to homeschooling their children.

She said, ‘The children have got such stamina. You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day—they’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much you can cram into a day, that’s for sure.’