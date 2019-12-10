When the festive season rolls around, many children have seasonal obsessions. But Prince George has a rather unique one.

Kate Middleton has revealed that her eldest son Prince George is obsessed with thistles at Christmas time.

The Duchess made this comment after being presented a bouquet of thistles and roses.

This follows royal news that Kate Middleton was spotted out for a walk with Prince Louis and dog Lupo.

Kate Middleton paid a visit to Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire, where she was appointed as the new royal patron of charity Family Action.

During her time there, she spent time making crafts, choosing Christmas trees and making eco-friendly reindeer food with the children there.

After being presented with a bunch of thistles and roses, Kate told the children, “George loves thistles, really spiky ones.”

We’re sure that Prince George will be delighted with his mum’s gift, then!

Kate’s new patronage, Family Action, is a charity that aims to tackle difficult issues such as mental health and parenting struggles.

Chief Executive David Holmes spoke about the Duchess’ recent patronage, saying, “The Duchess was really interested in being able to highlight the importance of the early years, and how important it is to have a good start in life.”

He added, “She’s such a strong advocate for that.”

Whilst there, Kate also told one of the children that he reminded her of her youngest son, one-year-old Prince Louis. The Daily Mail reported that one boy had repeatedly called out to the Duchess to try and get her attention.

This was reported by Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, who tweeted, ‘Inside the farm’s Elves Enchanted Forest Kate laughed at one boy who held his hand up to get her attention, saying: ‘Me, me.’

‘Kate stroked his cheek and said: “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: “Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me.” Sweet!’

Recently, a royal source revealed what Princess Charlotte’s new obsession was, and how she’s following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II.

They also hinted at what the royal children might be getting for Christmas gifts this year, and they’re based off their individual interests.

How sweet!