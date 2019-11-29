Prince William’s eldest son, Prince George, missed out on a sweet gift that was given to his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, when he attended a royal visit yesterday.

Prince William spent the day visiting West Bromwich Albion football team yesterday.

The CEO of the side presented his youngest children with a special gift, but left Prince George out for a hilarious reason.

This royal news comes after Prince William revealed he has to defend Princess Charlotte from George’s teasing when they play football together.

Prince William, who is president of The Football Association, spent the day visiting Championship team, West Bromwich Albion.

As the future King met with the CEO of the side, Mark Jenkins, he was presented with some gifts to give to his youngest two children.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were each given a personalised, mini-sized West Brom shirt each, but Prince George was left out of the equation.

The heir to the throne hadn’t been forgotten about, though. The little Prince is known for already being a huge supporter of Aston Villa, along with his father.

Earlier this year, Prince George was seen celebrating frantically as he watched his favourite team score an epic goal during a match against Norwich.

As Mark presented Prince William with the footie shirts, he cracked up laughing, before joking, “I love it. George doesn’t even get a look in!”

While Mark explained, “I don’t think we’ve got a chance with your eldest son.”

Prince George wasn’t left empty handed, as his dad was presented with a football used in the team’s warm up session.

“The football will go down extremely well,” Prince William explained, before adding that little Princess Charlotte would be pleased that her little brother had a matching shirt.

“I love it. That’s very kind of you guys, thank you very much,” he continued.

Royal fans loved the cute moment, with many commenting on social media about their love for the Cambridge family.

‘This is my favorite from today’s engagement! William’s laugh explained it all! 😂🙌🏻,’ one wrote.

‘Absolutely amazing 😍😍!‘ added another.