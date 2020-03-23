We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George gave his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, the sweetest present for Mother’s Day yesterday.

Prince George treated his mum to a lovely, handmade gift for Mother’s Day yesterday.

The little royal’s creation was shared on the Cambridge family’s Instagram account along with some other rare snaps.

This royal news comes after Prince Harry confirmed some seriously disappointing news.

Duchess Catherine and her husband, Prince William, shared a lovely Instagram post in honour of Mothering Sunday, taking to the Kensington Palace account to upload some unseen images.

In the first photograph, the royal pair can be seen laughing their heads off while giving piggy back rides to the eldest of their tots, Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

The second photo shows the late Princess Diana with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry as young boys.

In the third, Duchess Catherine can be seen as a newborn baby in the arms of her mum, Carole Middleton.

Meanwhile, the fourth and final image showed off Prince George’s creative side in the form of a home made card with a vase of red, tissue paper flowers created on the front.

‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷,’ the caption beside the heart warming post read.

‘What a beautiful card from Prince George! With a hug and kiss, all a Mom could want,’ one royal fan wrote in the comment section, praising little George’s artistic abilities.

‘Such a lovely surprise 💝💕💕. Happy Mother’s Day to The Duchess of Cambridge 🌷💗💗,’ swooned another.

‘Thank you for sharing The photos are priceless 💖,’ gushed a third commenter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to share a sweet nod to Mother’s Day too, taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account to send their love to mother’s every where.

‘No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever. Thank you ❤️,’ the caption read.