The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that her eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a talented side and love performing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance this week.

Kate met with some young actors who she told about Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s sweet hobby.

This royal news comes after it was reported the royal little ones have a very relatable argument.

The Duchess and her husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium this week where they met the young stars of the West End’s Mary Poppins.

Nuala Peberby, 14, and 9-year-old Fred Wilcox play Jane and Michael Banks in the classic on stage musical and were lucky enough to get chatting to Duchess Catherine.

The royal mother-of-three reportedly asked the young actors all about how they managed to balance their schooling and their theatre career and added that her own children love to perform at home and put on their own shows.

Nuala said, “She said that her children love performing at home, particularly Charlotte.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it was to meet them.”

Kate and William also enjoyed a performance from acrobatics group Zurcaroh and spoke to 6-year-old Aurelia from the act.

The Duchess is said to have told the talented little girl that George and Charlotte love to do acrobatics at home too, especially cartwheels and handstands.

This follows reports that Prince George and Princess Charlotte were left disappointed when mum Kate told them they and their little brother Prince Louis couldn’t attend the Royal Variety with them.

According to the Mirror, the Duchess wouldn’t allow the children to come to the special evening event because it was “on a school night”.

Despite leaving her brood at home, Kate apparently told the Mary Poppins performers that her children would have loved the show, explaining that they had been “really excited” about where their parents were going, especially when it came down to the singing and dancing.

We’re sure we’ll see the Cambridge kids at the Royal Variety in coming years when they’re not so little!