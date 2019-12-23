Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be breaking royal tradition this year and it’s all because of their Christmas presents

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be spending Christmas with the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, but it turns out there’s one tradition they won’t be following.

The royal family follows the German tradition to open their presents on Christmas eve.

However, it seems that the little Cambridges will be waiting until Christmas Day this year.

This follows royal news that Prince William and Kate Middleton share new picture of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Christmas card.

Christmas is a time of excitement for kids everywhere, and the little royals are no exception.

They will be heading to Sandringham to join the rest of the royal family, but it seems like they will be skipping on one of the royal family’s traditions – opening the presents on Christmas Eve.

The tradition was revealed by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who previously told the Express, “The royals are of German descent so they weave in German traditions to their celebrations. After afternoon tea, they open gifts on Christmas Eve, as is the German tradition.”

It was also confirmed on the royal family’s official website, where they respond to the question ‘Do The Royal Family give each other presents?’

‘On Christmas Eve, The Royal Family lay out their presents on trestle tables and will exchange their gifts at teatime,’ the site explains.

However, Kate revealed last year that the little ones were “up very early” to open their gifts, so it seems like they’ve made an exception for their children.

She also told Mary Berry during her appearance on the TV show A Berry Royal Christmas, “William’s family’s tradition is to open one Christmas present on Christmas eve, which is really lovely.”

But it’s not just the little ones who will be going against royal tradition this year.

Apparently their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are planning to make a few big announcements during the break, which is usually a quiet time for the family.

The revelation comes from royal reporter Omid Scobie, who told ABC’s Heirpod, “Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition.

“There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period.

“It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things.”

Watch this space…