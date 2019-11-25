The royal family are constantly in the spotlight, with many fans keen to follow their life and work.

Royal babies are no exception, with people across the nation desperate to know more about any new additions to the royal family.

We’ll be following the royal children as they grow up too, which is why beauty discovery website Cosmetify has created some concept images to predict what they could look like in a few decades time.

Alongside this, they’ve also predicted what beauty essentials they might rely on in the future.

Cosmetify looked at five children from the royal family, suggesting how they might resemble their parents, as they get older. They chose to look at Savannah Phillips, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Master Archie.

First off is Savannah Phillips. At the time of their concept image, she would be 30 years old. According to their findings, ‘Savannah has got extremely fair hair like her mother, and is wearing it in a tight bun.

‘Her nose and eyes take after her mother, whilst the mouth is closer to Phillip’s.’

Savannah’s handbag essentials are predicted to be hair grips, lip balm and perfume.

Next is Prince George, who would be 27 years old at the time of this image. He is described as having a ‘slicked-to-the-side blonde quiff, with hair beginning to recede, like William’s.’

It adds, ‘With a nose similar to Kate’s, he also has a solid jaw and round, brown eyes.’

They have guessed that his grooming essentials would be travel-sized hair wax, mint, and spare contact lenses.

Then there’s Princess Charlotte, who would be 25 years old. She has been envisaged to have dark hair like her mother Kate, ‘but dyed darker’.

They added, ‘Her slim nose and piercing eyes remain the same, though her jaw is slightly more chiselled.’

As for her handbag essentials, they could see Princess Charlotte carrying longwear matte lipstick, multi-purpose eight hour crème, waterproof eyeliner, and eye serum.

Prince Louis is 22 in Cosmetify’s image, and has fairer hair like his father, Prince William. He is described as having ‘slightly chubby cheeks and a similar nose shape to William, with eyes similar to Kate.’

His grooming essentials are predicted to be Tweezers, anti-ageing moisturiser and tooth floss.

Finally, Master Archie, who would be 21 years old. According to Cosmetify, ‘the team has imagined that Archie will take Harry’s hair colour but slightly darker, in tight curls. The nose takes after Harry’s, whilst the eyes are more similar to Meghan’s. Archie has freckles and a light beard.’

Archie’s grooming essentials could be hair spray, sensitive face moisturiser and facial wash.

