Prince George and Princess Charlotte set to do royal FIRST this Christmas

This year’s Christmas day will reportedly see Prince George and Princess Charlotte take a big new step.

This Christmas is set to be very exciting for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The royal kids will join in on a big royal tradition for the first time.

As for all little ones the same age as the six-year-old Prince and four-year-old Princess, the festive season is a time full of thrills and excitement.

And for the Cambridge children, the 25th of December has another special moment in store, with the two royal tots set to make their first ever public Christmas outing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two will join the rest of the royal family on the walk from Sandringham House, where they spend Christmas day with the Queen, to St Mary Magdalene Church.

A royal source explained, “It will be so sweet. George and Charlotte will make their Christmas debut, as long as they’re both on good form on the day.”

Speaking to The Sun, they added, “It’s the picture all royal fans want to see. The royals walking to church on Christmas Day is a rite of passage and so William and Kate didn’t want to expose their children too early, but they feel they’re old enough now.”

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte will make their first appearance for the annual church trip, Prince William and Duchess Catherine’s youngest son, Prince Louis, will reportedly be looked after by Catherine’s parents instead of attending the service, because at just 18-months-old, he is too young.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be heading to church for the public outing, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will be missing from the tradition.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their first son, Archie, have confirmed they will be spending Christmas with Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, away from the Queen and Sandringham.

This will be Prince Harry’s first Christmas away from the festive royal residence, bar in 2012 when he was serving in Afghanistan.