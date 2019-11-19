Prince George and Princess Charlotte left ‘disappointed’ after mum Kate Middleton said they couldn’t attend special event

It’s one of the biggest entertainment events of the year, but Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis weren’t allowed to attend the Royal Variety Performance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance on Monday night.

Their children weren’t in attendance due to the fact they had school the next day.

This follows royal news that Meghan Markle has revealed the real reason mum Doria was not at her baby shower.

Being a member of the royal family comes with certain privileges, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge still have firm parenting rules when it comes to their three children.

According to the Mirror, the Duchess rejected the children’s request to accompany them to the Royal Variety Performance, as she said “not on a school night.”

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke with Mary Poppins performers, and reportedly told them that her children would have loved the show. Prince William had even told them that he “loved Mary Poppins”.

Apparently the children had been “really excited” about where their parents were going, especially when it came down to the singing and dancing. We can’t say we blame them!

Earlier this year, Princess Charlotte joined her older brother Prince George at Thomas’ Battersea. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen walking their children into the school, and were greeted by a teacher.

This year, the performance took place at the London Palladium Theatre. Speaking about the decision to host it there, Chairman Giles Cooper said, “We’re delighted to be returning to this iconic venue for what we hope will be both a fantastic fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity and also a very enjoyable and memorable night of entertainment; in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family.”

There were plenty of all-star performers in attendance this year, including Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, Robbie Williams, and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.