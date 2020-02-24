We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's half term plans have been revealed by Prince William. The family headed to a rural retreat.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s exciting half term plans have been the young royals’ dad Prince William.

The Cambridge family apparently headed out of London to spend some quiet time in the countryside.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are said to have had a lovely half term break, as their plans were revealed by dad Prince William.

Along with the rest of the population’s school children, the young Prince and Princess enjoyed a week’s break from school last week as it was half term.

The young royals attend south west London private school Thomas’s Battersea, where Princess Charlotte joined her older brother back in September after moving on from Willcocks Nursery in Kensington.

But during their half term break last week, the Prince George and Princess Charlotte are said to have headed away from the busy city in favour of a quiet countryside break.

According to the duo’s dad Prince William, the Cambridge family spent the half term break in their countryside home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which was gifted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as a wedding gift by the Queen back in 2011 when they tied the knot.

Prince William revealed the family’s half term plans when speaking to injured rugby players in Cardiff when he visited to watch Wales’ Six Nations game against France.

He revealed that he and wife Kate Middleton took their three children, six-year-old Prince George, four-year-old Princess Charlotte and one-year-old Prince Louis to the rural retreat and encouraged them to try lambing.

“We’ve been lambing with the children this week,” he said.

“Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there.

“Louis loves the tractors. They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs.

“Dairy farming – you are all seriously tough.”

Let’s hope the young royals aren’t missing the lambs too much this week now that they’re back at school in the city!